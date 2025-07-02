Recently, the NBA world received a jolt when it was announced that the Milwaukee Bucks would be waiving Damian Lillard in order to sign former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to a long-term contract. As part of the exchange, the Bucks will be stretching out Lillard's contract over five years in order to acquire the necessary cap space to sign Turner.

On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reported that Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo knew about the Turner signing before it happened and was onboard with it. This in some ways seemed to contradict an earlier report from Chris B. Haynes saying that Antetokounmpo was upset with the Bucks' waiving of Lillard.

Lillard responded under a tweet from BucksShowYo regarding the Shelburne report with a GIF expressing his seeming frustration.

https://x.com/Dame_Lillard/status/1940465200991555983

Lillard is now free to sign with any team after being waived by the Bucks. The point guard is expected to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season after tearing his Achilles tendon during the Bucks' playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers this past spring, but is still sure to have a number of suitors who will be happy to bring him onboard in hopes of having him healthy for the 2026-27 campaign.

A big move for the Bucks

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates a made basket during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Bucks' waiving of Lillard and signing of Turner reiterated that the franchise seemingly has no plans of moving on from Giannis Antetokounmpo anytime soon.

Milwaukee is looking to take advantage of an Eastern Conference landscape that is currently riddled with high-profile injuries, including to Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, each of whom is expected to miss all of next year along with Lillard.

Still, it remains to be seen whether or not Turner alone will be enough to help the Bucks keep pace with teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference hierarchy.

Without much flexibility at their disposal, the Bucks will be banking on a career year from Turner to provide Antetokounmpo with as much help as possible.

