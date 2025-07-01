The Milwaukee Bucks are busy making moves to adjust the roster while ongoing rumors continue to hum around a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the midst of drastic changes being made in Milwaukee, the two-time MVP joked about the worst thing that could happen to his career.

While speaking at the “Bigger than Basketball” event in Greece alongside his three brothers, the 30-year-old forward joked about the future of his basketball career. He claims that the “worst-case scenario” would be that if he found himself playing for Filathlikos, a Greek professional basketball team, according to Antigoni Zachari of Euro Hoops.

“The worst case scenario would be to return to Filathlikos, play for one or two seasons, and promote the team to the top division.”

At the very least, Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't throwing any shade at the Bucks. Considering his worst-case scenario is to go play pro basketball in Greece, that has to sound good for the Milwaukee-based franchise.

Trade rumors sparked at the beginning of the offseason after Antetokounmpo claimed he's open to any possibilities. Since then, the Bucks managed to maintain a core roster piece in Bobby Portis and replaced Brook Lopez with Myles Turner. However, the front office decided to waive point guard Damian Lillard, making him a free agent.

Reports indicated that the one-time NBA champion was upset with the Bucks for letting Lillard go. But ESPN's Brian Windhorst seems to believe that, despite that rumor, Giannis Antetokounmpo is here to stay in Milwaukee. He thinks that the addition of Turner is something that could keep Antetokounmpo's interest in staying put.

For now, his future is up in the air. Giannis Antetokounmpo has never reportedly demanded a trade. So, it'll be interesting to see how the Bucks move forward as the front office attempts to build a championship-contending roster in a wide-open Eastern Conference.