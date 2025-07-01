The NBA world was shocked when the Milwaukee Bucks made the decision to waive Damian Lillard, as the star guard is still recovering from tearing his Achilles in the playoffs. With the Bucks trying to make moves to create space to make other moves to help them stay competitive, Lillard seemed to be on the outside looking in.

Lillard is now a free agent for the first time in his career, and there will be interest in him once he is close to ready to return. There are already two teams that are being named as potential suitors, with one of them being his former team, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“Teams have been reaching out and trying to gauge his interest. One of those teams to look out for is the Miami Heat,” Haynes said. “That was a team that was trying to trade for him when Dame did request a trade from Portland initially. That's one team that's going to be in the mix.

Chris Haynes on who's interested in Dame: "Look out for the Miami Heat. Throw Portland in there as well" pic.twitter.com/G4YewlEFXG — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Throw Portland in there as well, a team that could possibly make a reunion.”

Lillard returning to the Trail Blazers would be interesting, but it's where everything started for him. At the same time, they're not considered one of the top teams in the Western Conference, and Lillard wants to win, so it would be a sight to see him go back.

Damian Lillard waived by the Bucks

Lillard's tenure with the Bucks probably did not go the way that he or the team wanted in his two years. They were able to make the playoffs, but injuries to Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs doomed them both years, as they were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers back-to-back.

Now, the Bucks are trying to revamp their roster, and Lillard will have to decide where he'll be playing basketball next.

The Trail Blazers could use a player like Lillard if they want to see some substantial growth in their team, but they would have to wait until he comes back from injury.

They have young players that have shown potential, such as Scoot Henderson, Donovan Clingan, Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija, and they recently added a veteran in Jrue Holiday. The Blazers will need a lot more if they want to be competitive, and they could add more pieces in free agency.

They also just bought out Deandre Ayton, which means they'll be moving forward with Clingan, Robert Williams III, and Yang Hansen as their center depth.