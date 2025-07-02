The Milwaukee Bucks are already looking to make major moves after the surprising waive-and-stretch of Damian Lillard’s contract. As the franchise continues to monitor options to improve the roster for the upcoming season, 11-time All-Star Chris Paul has emerged as a target in the ongoing NBA free agency.

With multiple teams said to be in play for CP3, Milwaukee can be expected to undergo considerable competition for his signature. However, what may play a major role is Paul's desire to stay closer to his family in LA, as per NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

“Chris Paul, he was a guy who has received some interest from teams. The Milwaukee Bucks have registered interest in him. Charlotte Hornets, they tried to make a play on Chris Paul as well, but I am told he wants to stay closer to home. The Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, they are still in play,” Haynes said.

Chris Haynes with updates: CP3: "Bucks have registered interest in him…I'm told he wants to stay closer to home. Clippers and Suns are still in play" Russ: "I thought he would end up in Sacramento. But the Kings were unable to unload Malik Monk" https://t.co/61G5B0J2So pic.twitter.com/WYocEspiR2 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Paul’s intention to join a team closer to home gives the Bucks a clear disadvantage. Meanwhile, with teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns also interested, Milwaukee may need to bow out.

The 41-year-old will enter what will be his 21st NBA season. He played all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs last campaign, averaging 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 28 minutes per game. The Bucks are in clear need of reinforcements to their backcourt after Dame’s release, and Paul is considered by many to be the best point guard on the market.

Milwaukee’s urgency to make moves appears to stem from the uncertain future of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is said to be monitoring the front office as he decides his long-term future. However, considering his problematic history with CP3, a potential move may create more problems than it solves.

The two superstars were embroiled in an on-court incident during a game between the Bucks and the Spurs back in February 2025. Words had been exchanged via post-game conferences as well, with Antetokounmpo urging Paul to “try him,” per ESPN. That, in addition to Paul’s own desire to stay closer to LA makes this one unlikely to actually materialize.