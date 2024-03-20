The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bucks-Celtics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Bucks are second in the Eastern Conference, and they have won seven of their last 10 games. They have also split two games with the Celtics this season. In those two games, Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez have each scored over 20.0 points per game. Giannis has grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, as well. Unfortunately, the star player is dealing with a hamstring injury and could miss this game.
The Celtics are the best team in the NBA at the moment, and the only team to have clinched a playoff berth. Boston has also won their last six games. Against the Bucks this season, nobody on the team has scored more than 18.0 points per game. Jaylen Brown leads the team with exactly 18.0 points per game while Jayson Tatum sits at 15.0 in the two games. As a team, the Celtics are scoring 110.5 points per game against the Bucks. Tatum, Al Horford, and Jrue Holiday are all questionable for this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bucks-Celtics Odds
Milwaukee Bucks: +9 (-114)
Moneyline: +300
Boston Celtics: -9 (-106)
Moneyline: -375
Over: 223 (-110)
Under: 223 (-110)
How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bucks are one of the best scoring teams in the NBA. Their 120.7 points per game is fourth-best in the NBA. They also rank seventh in field goal percentage, sixth in three-point percentage, first in free throws attempted per game, and they have the eighth-fewest turnovers. Milwaukee needs their offense to really step up in this game if they want to win in a tough road environment.
When the Bucks score 120 points or more this season, they are 31-4. Milwaukee is unbeatable when their offense gets going. That is going to be the key to this game. The Bucks have to find a way to score points on the road here. If they do that, they will cover this spread.
Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win
Boston can match the Bucks on every part of the court. In fact, Boston scores more points per game, has a better three-point percentage, better free throw percentage, and they turn the ball over less than the Bucks. To make matters better for the Celtics, the Bucks allow the 10th-most points per game. Boston should be able to score with ease in this game, especially with it being a home game. If Boston keeps up their offensive play, they are going to win this game.
The Celtics are also a very good defensive team. They allow the fifth-fewest points per game, fewest free throws attempted per game, and they do a great job rebounding. The Bucks could also be without Giannis in this game, which would only help the Celtics. As long as Boston can contain Lillard, they will win this game.
Final Bucks-Celtics Prediction & Pick
This is a battle between the two top teams in the Eastern Conference. It should be a lot of fun to watch. However, it is very hard to bet against the Celtics at home. I will take Boston to win this game straight up.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Bucks-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Celtics ML (-375)