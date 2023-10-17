The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to recapture the team's championship glory this season behind a superstar trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Christian Wood.

The Bucks faced the Lakers yesterday in preseason action that led to a hilarious gesture by ‘The Greek Freak' after an insane block against new Lakers addition Christian Wood at the Crypto.com Arena.

The Bucks' star recently commented on whether there may be chemistry issues with Damian Lillard or not. Lillard sent a stern message to doubters with the NBA season less than two weeks away.

On Monday it was revealed that Antetokounmpo tagged Christian Wood in a photo that could be deemed as embarrassing based on the result of the play that unfolded, with the Bucks forward getting the better of the athletic Lakers big man.

No way Giannis Antetokounmpo tagged Christian Wood on the picture he posted blocking him 🤣 (via @Giannis_An34/ IG) pic.twitter.com/M8qZB5lFeh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 16, 2023

“It was his reflex that tagged him. It wasn't intentional,” one fan said in response.

“They were teammates and were still buddies after (Wood) left,” another fan said under the picture on X.

Wood played for the Bucks from 2018 to 2019. He later played for the Pelicans, Pistons and Rockets before moving to Los Angeles this offseason.

The Bucks star Antetokounmpo scored 16 points in just 15 minutes along with eight rebounds against the Lakers in preseason action while Wood had three points and four rebounds in 23 minutes for the hometown squad.

Wood chose not to back down from the budding NBA legend, instead stating his desire to make him pay for the gesture in response. Some fans clowned Wood saying he would only play three minutes in the regular season against the Bucks while others once again noted the two NBA players' longstanding friendship.