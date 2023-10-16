Damian Lillard has never backed down from critics. He feeds off of his haters. The former Portland Trail Blazers star is taking that same mindset to his new team, the Milwaukee Bucks, ahead of the 2023-24 season. Lillard recently fired back at the notion that his game won't age well, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, via ClutchPoints.

“I've shown no signs of slowing down,” Lillard said. “I'm going to be 38, moving the same way I move right now. I promise you. And shooting, that doesn’t go away.”

Damian Lillard isn't slowing down

Lillard is 33-years old and still performing at a high level. Many players began to show signs of decline after turning 30, but Dame is fresh off one of the best years of his career.

Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game on 46.3 percent field goal and 37.1 percent three-point shooting across 58 games with the Blazers during the 2022-23 campaign. Portland endured struggles but Lillard certainly wasn't to blame. There is not any reason to believe Lillard won't continue to play at a high level moving forward.

The only real concern is durability. Lillard dealt with injury concerns in 2021-22. That said, he's not necessarily an injury-prone player. Prior to the 2021-22 season, Lillard played in at least 66 games each year. He even appeared in exactly 82 games during his first three seasons in the league.

If there is one thing Bucks fans can count on, it's that Damian Lillard will work hard. He's going to give everything he has to continue playing well moving forward.

For now, Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks are focused on trying to bring a championship to Milwaukee as soon as possible. This Bucks squad was already projected to be a contender in the East before Lillard. Now with Dame on the team, Milwaukee is arguably the favorite to reach the NBA Finals.