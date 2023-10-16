The worry always with a “super-team” of multiple stars is their chemistry and if they can mesh well with one another. For Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, he isn't worried about that when it comes to himself and new teammate Damian Lillard.

Antetokoumnpo said there might be some growing pains, but he's confident they'll get 100% on the same page when the games have significant weight.

“It might take a month, two months, six months, it doesn’t matter. We might figure it out in the last game of the regular season,” Antetokounmpo said, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “The goal is to be where we want to be when it matters the most.”

Damian Lillard's Bucks debut

Lillard made his Bucks debut in the win Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, 108-97, and scored his first basket with the team around the seven-minute mark in the second quarter. The NBA Champion and former MVP talked about seeing Lillard play for the first time on his team and said he'd never seen it before how players were defending him.

“I've never seen someone double teamed on the 1st play of the game. It was a surprise. It's a preseason game,” Antetokounmpo said. “Not a playoff game, not a regular season game, not an in-season tournament game… It's insane.”

Once again, the Bucks are one of the favorites to capture the Eastern Conference after losing in five games to the No. 8 seeded Miami Heat in the first round. On paper, the acquisition of Lillard helps their chances to recapture championship gold, but like the discussion has stated, it's yet to be seen how the two's chemistry will play out.

The Bucks have two more preseason games left before their season opener at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 26.