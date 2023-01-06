By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

There is no doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players in the game today. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is also well on his way to becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer once his time comes.

As it turns out, this man is also in possession of one of the sickest jersey collections in the history of sports memorabilia. To see is to believe, so here’s Giannis flexing his 85-strong framed jersey collection:

Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off his collection of 85 framed jerseys 🤯🔥 (via @Giannis_An34) pic.twitter.com/ixhlv6nKHv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 6, 2023

There’s just so much to process in this brief video clip. Apart from the myriad of Giannis Antetokounmpo jerseys he has in his collection, the Bucks star also has more than a few superstar jerseys in his possession. That of LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the two that pop out instantly, and the same can be said for the jerseys of Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, and Dwyane Wade. The list goes on and on. In case you missed it, there’s even an old Tom Brady jersey on there from his New England Patriots days.

You could say that anyone with a budget could go out and purchase these jerseys from any NBA store. However, what makes Giannis’ collection extra special is that these jerseys are signed by the players themselves. I’m pretty sure they contain a personalized message for Antetokounmpo as well. They’re probably all game-worn too, so you can only imagine how much this collection is worth. It’s not as if Giannis is going to be putting this up for sale anytime soon, though.