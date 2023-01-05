By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the charge of NBA stars putting up insane numbers. The Milwaukee Bucks star, fresh off a career-high 55 points, recorded a rare triple-double in a crazy win in which he recorded the game-winning assist.

Antetokounmpo has already written his name all over history books. His last five games have earned him an accomplishment not seen since his fellow Bucks icon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He tallied 200 points, 80 boards and 30 assists in those five games, giving him averages of 40.0 points, 16.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists. That stretch features a field-goal percentage of only 49.6 percent and 6.0 turnovers but still, it’s hard not to marvel at what the Greek Freak can do.

Giannis’s last 5 games: 30 PTS, 21 REB, 10 AST

55 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST

43 PTS, 20 REB, 5 AST

45 PTS, 22 REB, 7 AST

27 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST He's the first player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972 to drop 200+ PTS, 80+ REB, and 30+ AST over a 5-game span. pic.twitter.com/gktMMk1a9Y — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2023

Antetokounmpo is on a serious tear right now, playing some of the best basketball of his career. Over 32 games this season, he is averaging a career-high 32.7 points per game to go along with 12.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists. The Bucks superstar’s production is getting plenty of well-deserved recognition as he looks to continue establishing himself as the NBA’s best player.

The Bucks, at 25-13, are fighting with the Boston Celtics for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. With Khris Middleton still far from being his best self due to injury recovery, Giannis is leading the charge for Milwaukee and getting help from guys like Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the mix for a crowded MVP race that features guys like Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic. With more historic performances, he can build a case that could earn him the hardware for a third time.