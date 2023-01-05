By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Nothing surprises basketball fans anymore when it comes to Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar put up a truly insane stat line on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Perhaps this one is enough to drop a few jaws from Milwaukee all the way to Manila.

30 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, and 12 turnovers. Now that’s an epic quadruple-double if I’ve ever seen one. The turnovers were obviously pretty awful, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that Giannis put up a truly awe-inspiring line in another inspired performance for the Bucks.

The win did not come without drama for Milwaukee, though. The Bucks looked like they were going to cruise to victory in this one after amassing a 21-point lead with less than three minutes remaining in the ballgame. They took their foot off the gas, though, allowing the Raptors to mount a massive comeback to force the game into overtime.

The Raptors trailed the Bucks 90-69 with 3:07 left in the 4th quarter… Toronto outscored Milwaukee 28-7 over the final 3 minutes to force OT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jgSy3dR0Ad — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 5, 2023

It’s a good thing the Bucks were able to get their composure back in the extra period. They outscored the Raptors 7-4 in the final five minutes of action, thereby allowing them to escape with a 104-101 victory in a truly captivating contest.

Giannis did much of the heavy lifting for the shorthanded Bucks in this one, with Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton both sidelined. Grayson Allen (16 points) and Pat Connaughton (15 points) both chipped in, while Bobby Portis came up with a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double off the bench.

The Raptors, on the other hand, saw Fred VanVleet erupt for 28 points and 12 assists. FVV’s heroics clearly wasn’t enough, though, as Antetokounmpo and Co. managed to scrape out a victory on Wednesday night.