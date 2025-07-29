The Minnesota Twins may be the most interesting potential seller ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline. A number of Twins players are reportedly receiving serious interest. Notably, starting pitcher Joe Ryan has been often mentioned as a trade candidate. According to MLB analyst and insider Jim Bowden, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are among the teams calling the Twins about Ryan and other players at an “annoying level.”

“The #RedSox #Yankees #BlueJays #Phillies and #Mariners are speed dialing the #Twins at an annoying level with continued interest in Joe Ryan, basically their whole bullpen, Willi Castro and Harrison Bader. Twins could end up being the headliner at the deadline as talks heat up according to sources,” Bowden wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jhoan Duran, a star closer, highlights teams' interest in the bullpen. There are other relievers who could be made available in trade talks, however. As mentioned, Willi Castro and Harrison Bader are also potential trade targets for teams.

The Yankees, Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are all true contenders. The Twins have players that fit specific needs for each ball club. It's possible that all five teams have inquired about Ryan, a 29-year-old who earned his first All-Star selection this season. He currently holds a stellar 2.82 ERA across 121.1 innings of work.

At 51-55, the Twins' postseason chances are slim. They could still possibly make an American League Wild Card push, but selling could help Minnesota rebuild and become a World Series contender within the next few years. At the moment, this Twins ball club is a fringe Wild Card contender at best.

Whether they are actually annoyed or not remains to be seen, but the Twins could end up agreeing to a trade or two with the Yankees, Red Sox, Phillies, Blue Jays or Mariners before the deadline.