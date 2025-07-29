It seems like there has been a new Sandy Alcantara trade rumor every week for the last few months. Just two days remain until the 2025 Trade Deadline. Will the Miami Marlins trade him? According to Jim Bowden, Alcantara's trade interest has “picked up drastically.”

“The Sandy Alcantara market is picking up drastically and now looks like there is a real chance he gets traded by Thursday according to industry sources.”

There are many teams that will want to take a chance on the former NL Cy Young winner. His 2025 season has been under par; however, he is coming off a great performance against the San Diego Padres, where he pitched 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out four, with zero walks. That was a vintage outing for the right-hander.

In 20 starts this season, Alcantara has a 6.66 ERA and 1.43 WHIP. He has K'd up only 77 hitters and has a 5-9 record. On the road this season, which is very concerning for teams wanting to trade for him, he has a disastrous 10.06 ERA. That ERA will make teams hesitate to want him to pitch at their ballpark. It seems some teams may take that chance anyway.

According to media covering the New York Mets, there have been negotiations between the Mets and Marlins about the right-hander. The Mets are a team that could use his services with the injuries they have had in the rotation. You don't see starting pitchers with his type of success traded in the same division. If the Marlins are going to take the chance and trade him to a division rival, they must get something back in return that makes it worth it.

Alcantara had a great career in Miami. He was a two-time All-Star, the Cy Young winner in 2022, and was an All-MLB First Team starter in 2022. He will go down as one of the best Marlin hurlers of all time if he has thrown his last pitch in that uniform.