A new Mafia The Old Country Gameplay Trailer has dropped, showing off combat across a variety of situations. Not only will you need to take down enemies from a distance with a gun, but up close and personal with a blade. The Old Country features a variety of things that the player will need do to prove their worth. So without further ado, let's look at how combat works in Mafia The Old Country's Gameplay.

Mafia The Old Country Combat Explained In New Gameplay Trailer

Mafia The Old Country uses two different combat systems for the players:

Ranged Combat

Close-Quarters Combat

Mafia The Old Country's Combat Gameplay sees Enzo, the protagonist, use a variety of weapons at his disposal to survive. In most situations, you'll rely on a number of ranged firearms and grenades to help you progress through the story. However, the game also features these Close-Quarter Combat scenarios where you need to use your knife.

Ranged Combat – Mafia The Old Country Combat Gameplay Trailer

Overall, the ranged combat in Mafia The Old Country is similar to the core experience that fans are familiar with. You'll take cover, shoot exposed enemies, and use grenades/throwables to hit or distract them.

You can also use your knife in these combat scenarios, which will prompt a QTE for you to complete.

Close-Quarters Knife Fights – Mafia The Old Country Combat Gameplay Trailer

But your Knife will become the focal point of combat once you engage in a CQC fight. These fights are completely different from your standard combat, allowing you to use a variety of moves to take down your foe. From the trailer, we see that you can do things like:

Slash

Thrust

Strike

Dodge

Parry

During combat, you'll see your enemies' life-bar, while your health bar will change completely as well. It's almost like getting thrown into a new game entirely.

You'll need to master both styles of combat if you want to beat the game especially on harder difficulties. But fighting won't be the only thing you do in the game. From the trailers we've seen, the game also offers stealth sections, driving levels, levels on horseback, and more. Furthermore, it'll all take place across a variety of locations set in 1900s Sicily.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about the latest Mafia The Old Country Combat Gameplay Trailer. We look forward to trying it ourselves when the game launches this August.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.