There are a few players in the NBA that you genuinely don’t want to mess with. And Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez is one of them.

Late in the Bucks’ rousing win over the nascent Sacramento Kings, Trey Lyles decided to rough up Giannis Antetokounmpo in a meaningless attempt to play defense with the Kings down by eight with around 15 seconds left in the game. As a result, Lopez went to confront the Kings forward, leading to a full-blown scuffle that ended with the two getting a headstart towards hitting the showers after their late-game ejections.

CHAOS IN SACRAMENTO 😱 Brook Lopez and Trey Lyles got into a heated altercation after Lyles shoved Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both Lopez and Lyles were ejected from the game 👀pic.twitter.com/KHfJMO9mJM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 14, 2023

Brook Lopez clearly took exception to Trey Lyles’ unnecessary physicality, given that the game was already out of reach. In fact, Antetokounmpo was merely trying to dribble the clock out. Thus, Lopez was well within his rights to give Lyles a stern talking to, as this could have needlessly put the Bucks star in harm’s way. Nonetheless, the Kings forward decided that he didn’t want anything to do with the Bucks big man, as he gave Lopez a shove straight to his face while screaming out an expletive.

The two proceeded to lock up each other similar to how professional wrestlers usually begin their matches. Lopez and Lyles then had to be separated, with Domantas Sabonis (one of the biggest guys on the court) stepping in front of the two to prevent them from doing something that they would end up regretting.

At the very least, Brook Lopez did not blindside Trey Lyles. The Bucks center waited for the Kings forward to turn around before engaging in the kerfuffle, unlike Zach Collins during his tussle with Michael Porter Jr. last Friday.

It’s not too difficult to see why Lyles, and the Kings as a whole, will feel frustrated after losing 133-124 to the team with the best record in the NBA at the moment. The Kings had their chances to hold off the Bucks at bay, but Giannis Antetokounmpo was simply too much to handle. Antetokounmpo dropped 46 points in his return from injury – perhaps Lyles just wanted to add a turnover to Antetokounmpo’s stat line to make the box score a bit more favorable towards the Kings’ favor.