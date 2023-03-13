Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has sat out the last three games. The Bucks have managed to hold down the fort without their best player and arguably the best in the world, as they own a 2-1 record since he’s been out. Still, when the Bucks visit the Golden 1 Center on Monday night to play De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and the Sacramento Kings, every Bucks fan will surely be dying to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Kings?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Kings

The Bucks have Antetokounmpo listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to a hand injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Bucks, defensive ace Wesley Matthews (right calf strain) is probable to play for Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his 10th year in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks franchise. He’s averaging 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 52 appearances this season (all starts).

The Greek native is struggling to score the ball from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Antetokounmpo’s current 65.4% free-throw percentage is the second-lowest of his pro career.

Expect Monday’s matchup between the Kings and Bucks to go down to the wire, regardless of if Antetokounmpo is in the lineup. After all, the Kings and Bucks have been two of the hottest teams in the entire NBA over the past few weeks, as they each own an 8-2 record over their last ten games. But with regard to the question, Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Kings, the answer is maybe.