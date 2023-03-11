Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Denver Nuggets swingman Michael Porter Jr. and San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins got into a heated and physical altercation on Friday, leading to both players getting ejected in the game.

Midway through the third quarter, Porter absolutely embarrassed Collins with a nasty dunk and seemingly followed it up with a taunt. The Spurs big man certainly didn’t appreciate it and proceeded to bump the Nuggets swingman as he was running to the other side of the court. It then led to both players shoving each other.

Porter’s actions made a lot of buzz, though, as he was seen grabbing Collins by the throat as their scuffle started. Whether MPJ did it on purpose or by accident as he was trying to push away Collins, it’s definitely not a good look for the Nuggets rising star.

It remains to be seen if the NBA will take further action and punish Michael Porter Jr. and Zach Collins for their ugly fight. However, it won’t be a surprise if Adam Silver and co. address it considering the number of scuffles that have occurred around the league this 2022-23 season. It’s just becoming too common for the league, and so some actions might be needed.

Porter left the game after 20 minutes of play, making just seven points, one rebound and one assist in a rather uncharacteristic night for him. As for Collins, he made 10 points and had nine boards and three dimes in 21 minutes of action.