The Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard sent a subtle warning to the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton following his Dame Time celly on Thursday.

Apparently, Tyrese Haliburton's Dame Time celebration didn't sit well with Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard. The latter sent a subtle warning to the Indiana Pacers playmaker on Thursday, per Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill.

Dame on Tyrese: “As many times as I’ve done it…when you dish it out, you gotta be willing to take it.” He added: “when you’re having your moment it’s important to be careful. Be humble. You never know when the tables turn.” https://t.co/z1WHqBH3md — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) December 8, 2023

The controversial moment occurred in the waning moments of the Pacers' 128-119 win over the Bucks in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Tyrese Haliburton hit a step-back three-pointer over Milwaukee's Brook Lopez with 49.1 seconds left in the game.

Haliburton's clutch trey put the game out of reach. His three-pointer put Indy ahead to stay, 122-114. Television cameras caught the Pacers star looking at his wrist and apparently mocking Damian Lillard's Dame Time celly.

To Damian Lillard's credit, he didn't call out Tyrese Haliburton in an extreme manner. The way Dame said it never portrayed Haliburton as the villain.

For Haliburton's part, he had a different take on the celebration. He knew his trifecta iced the game for the Pacers. The Pacers star also knew his team was destined for bigger things moving forward.

“It's our time. It's our time as a group,” Tyrese Haliburton said after the game.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, the Bucks remain in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-7 win-loss record. However, Milwaukee lost to Indiana for the second time in as many games this season.

The Bucks previously lost to the Pacers 126-124 on November 10. That was the game Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 54 points. Despite his best efforts, the Bucks lost their 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee will now regroup and face the struggling Chicago Bulls on Monday. The Bucks will face the Pacers again two days later.

Will Damian Lillard get his revenge on Tyrese Haliburton next week? Get your popcorn ready.