Tyrese Haliburton appeared to take the Damian Lillard 'watch' celebration following the Pacers NBA In-Season Tournament win.

The Indiana Pacers have been very impressive during their run to the NBA In-Season Tournament Finals. Following their 128-119 win against the Milwaukee Bucks in the tournament semifinals, they will await the winner between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans. Leading the way for the Pacers has been Tyrese Haliburton. Following the win, Haliburton appeared to copy Bucks star Damian Lillard's ‘Dame Time' celebration. Haliburton explained his motive behind the celebratory gesture as per Tony East of All Pacers.

Ty on his watch celebration: "It's our time. It's our time as a group." — Tony East (@TonyREast) December 8, 2023

“I know what time it is.” – Tyrese Haliburton. 🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/KtTpKrmHcQ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 8, 2023

Tyrese Haliburton probably knew what he was doing considering Damian Lillard has made that celebratory gesture rather famous over the past few seasons and the Pacers did just knock the Bucks out of the NBA In-Season Tournament. But in any case, his explained reasoning behind it was pretty cool. The Pacers have been a bit overlooked in the general NBA sphere and Haliburton has been overlooked in the discussion of franchise/elite players.

The in-season tournament has seemingly been a coming out party for the Pacers and perhaps a warning to the rest of the NBA. They've been playing incredible basketball, and now the goal for them is to keep this momentum up regardless of what happens in the tournament finals.

Haliburton has been playing his way into the MVP conversation this year. He's been averaging a career-high 26.9 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 52.1 percent shooting from the field, 44.7 percent shooting from the three point line, and 88.1 percent shooting from the free throw line. He's leading the league in assists and his shooting percentages are all career-highs.