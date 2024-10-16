Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers is adjusting his approach to coaching, addressing what he calls a “passive-aggressive generation.” In an interview with The Athletic's Sam Amick, Rivers explained that fostering open communication among his players is crucial to their success on the court.

Rivers is focusing on encouraging players to engage in tough conversations when things go wrong, rather than letting tension build. Early signs of progress were visible during the Bucks’ Southern California training camp, where Rivers noticed stronger personal connections forming between teammates. However, on the court, Rivers remains committed to ensuring players communicate more effectively during games.

“I showed a (video) clip where one player took a shot where he clearly should have thrown it to the other player, and the other player just ran down the floor (without saying anything),” Rivers said. “So I stopped it, and I said to the guy who didn’t get the ball, ‘OK, what were you thinking?’ He said, ‘Well (shrugs), he’s got to throw the ball.’ So I said, ‘OK, but you didn’t tell him.’”

Doc Rivers emphasizes open communication as key to Bucks' growth

Rivers stressed that addressing these moments directly can help the team grow stronger.

“There’s nothing wrong with saying, ‘Hey!’ And you know what? The guy’s going to say, ‘I missed you.’ Or he may not receive (the message) well, and then you’ve got to get through that too,” Rivers continued. “But when you get through all that, you become a made team. There’s no f—— issues anymore.”

Rivers believes that this communication challenge isn’t unique to the Milwaukee Bucks but reflects a larger shift in how athletes interact today.

“This is the passive-aggressive generation,” Rivers said. “It’s amazing. From my standpoint in coaching, it’s the biggest difference (from past years). When Dominique (Wilkins) didn’t pass me the ball (in Atlanta), I’d say, ‘Nique, what the f—?’ And he would literally say, ‘Yeah, I saw you open. But I think I’m the better option.’ We would laugh about it.”

Rivers' focus on promoting more open dialogue among his players is a key part of his strategy for helping the Bucks reach their potential. After being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in six games by the Indiana Pacers, the Bucks are looking to redeem themselves in the 2024-25 season. Rivers hopes that encouraging communication on the court will help lead the team to a deeper playoff run.