There's a reason why they call Giannis Antetokounmpo the Greek Freak

Prior to the Milwaukee Bucks' Monday-night matchup against the Denver Nuggets, fans were expecting a tightly contested clash that would go down to the wire. The case wasn't so. Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks put on a one-sided thrashing of the defending champions, winning their second game in a row.

Expectedly, any game with both Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic is bound to be physical down the block, which explains why both men get scratched frequently. From box outs to rebounds and all the other activities that happen in the post, battle scars in the form of scratches are a common occurrence.

This topic was touched on during the press conference, to which Antetokounmpo blurted out a hilarious comment that might not suit well for the children tuned in.

“I think you see scratches because he (Jokic) has lighter skin than me,” Antetokounmpo said, per CBS 58 News' Scott Grodsky. “I have a lot of scratches on my arms too. My significant other thinks it's sexy so I love it.”

"I think you see scratches because he has lighter skin than me. I have a lot of scratches on my arms too. My significant other thinks it's sexy so I love it." -Giannis on the scratches he and Jokic get on their arms pic.twitter.com/9PQHHFMasB — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) February 13, 2024

Can't take the Freak out of the Greek. Along with his scratches, Antetokounmpo managed to bring home a win where he scored 36 points and hauled down 18 rebounds.

The Bucks dominated throughout the whole night, ballooning the lead to as much as 28 points by the end of the third quarter. Behind the Greek Freak, Damian Lillard added 18 points and five assists.

Monday's victory over a Western Conference powerhouse such as the Nuggets may be a sign that the team is starting to gel under new head coach Doc Rivers. With momentum on their side, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks look to add another win against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.