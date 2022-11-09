By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Published 23 hours ago



For the first time this season, the Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a loss following their 117-97 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. They now look to get back to winning ways against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, but they will need to do so without two of their most important players.

As reported by Eric Nehm of The Athletic both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday have been ruled out for the Thunder game due to injury. Giannis is still dealing with left knee soreness, which is the same injury that forced him to miss his first game of the season last Saturday against the Thunder. Antetokounmpo was able to return on Monday versus the Hawks, but it seems that this is a lingering injury, and the Bucks have opted to be cautious with their superstar here.

Holiday, on the other hand, will be sidelined due to a right ankle sprain. This will be Holiday’s first missed game of the season, and since the injury does not sound serious, it does seem that this is just the Bucks giving their veteran the night off.

Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles, and AJ Green all remain out for the Bucks as well, so they will clearly be shorthanded against the Thunder.

As for OKC, they are currently in the midst of a three-game losing skid. Wednesday’s matchup against a depleted Bucks side should be a good opportunity for them to improve on their 4-6 record.