The Milwaukee Bucks clinched the No. 1 seed throughout the NBA playoffs in a Wednesday night victory over the Chicago Bulls, and will take advantage of that situation by resting superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and other key players in Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Giannis, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez have all been ruled OUT for tomorrow's #Bucks game. — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) April 6, 2023

The Bucks are going to also rest Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez in Friday night’s game in Milwaukee. The Bucks will have one game remaining after Friday night as they travel to Toronto Sunday to face the Raptors, and it would not be a surprise if Giannis Antetokounmpo and several of his teammates also sit out in that game.

As a result of having the league’s best record, the Bucks will have home-court advantage in every one of the postseason series that they have. If the Bucks make it all the way to the NBA Finals, Milwaukee will have the benefit of playing a seventh and decisive game on their home court, if necessary.

The Bucks started the season by winning their first 9 games before enduring a slump that allowed the Boston Celtics to take over as the team with the league’s best record throughout much of the season. However, the Bucks rallied after the All-Star Game and bypassed the Celtics to regain the No. 1 slot in the Eastern Conference and the league as a whole.

“It’s just a credit to the players,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “The players have really stepped up; they’ve embraced the challenge. Night in and night out in this league is hard. There’s great opposition and we want to be our best. To have the best record is something that matters and is important.”