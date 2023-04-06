For the first time since 2019-20, the Milwaukee Bucks have officially claimed the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings heading into the playoffs. Led by the likes of usual suspects Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, the Bucks scrapped out a hard-fought victory against the Chicago Bulls, claiming win number 58 on the year and, in turn, locked up home-court advantage for the entirety of the upcoming postseason.

Following the contest, Holiday was held back for an on-court interview at Fiserv Forum. When asked by NBC’s Zora Stephenson how “ready” Milwaukee is “for the battles that are ahead in the postseason,” the veteran sent a message to the NBA by suggesting that they’re capable of taking on anything and anyone that comes their way.

“I think we’re ready,” Jrue Holiday said. “[We’re] well prepared. I think we’ve been through a lot. Not only this year but last year, you know, having the same team and coming through and adding a couple of pieces. [We’ve] really just been preparing for this moment so really excited to be going into the postseason.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Amid without a doubt one of the best seasons of his career, Jrue Holiday once again played a pivotal role in the Bucks’ latest win over Chicago. In 36 minutes played, the point guard posted a tremendous stat line of 20 points, 15 assists, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals while shooting 47.1% from the floor and 50.0% from deep.

On the season as a whole, the 14-year veteran is sporting averages of 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 47.9% shooting from the floor and 38.4% shooting from distance.