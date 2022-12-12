By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Despite the Milwaukee Bucks’ shocking defeat to the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo is keeping a positive attitude about it. Instead of being discouraged, he wants the team to learn from the loss.

The Bucks were coming off a good win against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, so hopes were high they were going to extend their win streak against the struggling Rockets. While Giannis and co. were pretty solid to start the contest and entered the fourth quarter with a five-point advantage, they weren’t able to hold on to their lead. The Milwaukee franchise made just 13 points in the final period, which basically doomed them and allowed Houston to come back for the 97-92 victory.

Giannis didn’t have the best game either. Despite grabbing 18 rebounds in the contest, he wasn’t able to make his usual impact on offense and finished with just 16 points on 7-of-17 shooting.

With that said, the Greek Freak reminded himself and the team that “you can’t skip steps.” He added that the Bucks just need to “keep building” in their bid to return to championship contention.

You can’t skip steps. Keep building. pic.twitter.com/89eJoIBpNN — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 12, 2022

Sure enough, as Giannis Antetokounmpo highlighted, the defeat is not a reason to panic for the Bucks. They can only learn from it, and what’s important is they realize the mistakes they made. Milwaukee simply can’t relax in the fourth quarter and lose their aggressiveness despite being on the lead.

The Bucks are still second in the East following the loss, and at 19-7, they still have some cushion from the third-placed Cavs. They play the Golden State Warriors next, which is a good opportunity for them to make a statement and show everyone they’re still the same dominant team.