Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA out of the break, but they'll have their hands full when they take on Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers on Monday night.

The Bucks have ruled Giannis Antetokounmpo out for the game against the Clippers on Monday night due to left Achilles tendinitis.

Antetokounmpo was initially listed as questionable to play, and came out to warm up ahead of the game. He had to pause his workouts twice to stretch out, according to the Athletic's Eric Nehm. Shortly after resuming, Antetokounmpo cut his workout completely short and would not return to warm up.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers ruled Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the game against his former team in the LA Clippers.

RECOMMENDED
Russell Westbrook looking hyped with the Clippers arena in the background

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo teammates and Doc Rivers mentees Patrick Beverley and Damian Lillard

Jay Postrado ·

Star rapper Nicki Minaj, Clippers All-Star Paul George

Alex House ·

The Bucks have a record of 40-21 in their first 61 games of the season. They're currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference, sitting 8.5 games behind first place Boston Celtics and holding a half-game lead over the third seed Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers, meanwhile, have won two straight games and come into the game with a record of 39-20.

More to come…