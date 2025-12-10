The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo could be heading toward a divorce this season, and there will be many teams looking to acquire the star. There are some teams that could actually put together a respectable package for Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks would be satisfied with what they received in return.

Rich Paul and Max Kellerman talked about it on their new show, and both mentioned that the Bucks weren't going to get a star like Luka Doncic in return for Antetokounmpo, but a young, budding star. Paul had the perfect person, and it is actually one of his clients.

“If I’m the Bucks, I’m looking at young player, high character, high talent, high IQ,” Paul said. “I’m calling Atlanta. I want Jalen Johnson. He’s from Milwaukee.”

Rich Paul suggests that the Milwaukee Bucks should trade Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for his client Jalen Johnson: “If I’m the Bucks, I’m looking at young player, high character, high talent, high IQ. I’m calling Atlanta. I want Jalen Johnson. He’s from… pic.twitter.com/T9BhARc6gL — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) December 10, 2025

The Hawks have been one of the teams mentioned in rumors that could offer a good package for Antetokounmpo, but most of the trade scenarios have Trae Young in the deal instead of Johnson. That's because Johnson has taken off this season while Young has been sidelined with his MCL injury, and the Atlanta Hawks are playing just fine.

If the Bucks were choosing between Young and Johnson, they would probably want the latter, just because he's younger and has the chance to be a real star in the league for some time.

The problem is that the Hawks are more likely than not going to trade Johnson, and he'll be the centerpiece of the team moving forward. The Hawks, in general, have a good foundation with the young players they have, and they may want to lean into that group instead of trying to trade for a player like Antetokounmpo and rush the process.

The Hawks are also waiting to see what the team could look like when Young returns, and there's no chance that they will make any major changes at this point. They have been in a recent trade rumor for Anthony Davis, but in that scenario, Johnson and Young would be off limits.