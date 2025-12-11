On Tuesday night, it was reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed his Milwaukee Bucks teammates and held a meeting to clear the air amid the cacophony of trade rumors swirling around involving his name. According to the report, Antetokounmpo urged his teammates to simply focus on basketball and he reassured them that he's still with the team and he simply wants them to get better as a unit.

However, either one teammate of Antetokounmpo's wasn't involved in the meeting, or the report is a whole lot of baloney. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma said that he couldn't recall Antetokounmpo ever doing anything of the sort.

“I don't really know, honestly. I don't really remember a time he met with us. Yeah, he didn't sit us down like ‘The Apprentice'. It didn't go down like that,” Kuzma said, via Bucks Lead on X (formerly Twitter).

"I don't really know, honestly. I don't really remember a time he met with us. Yeah he didn't sit us down like the apprentice. It didn't go down like that." Bucks' Kyle Kuzma on a report that Giannis met with him and his teammates 👀 (via @BucksLead)pic.twitter.com/vMVCX5bwc3 https://t.co/JmAL3Tvf7K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 11, 2025

Perhaps the meeting was more of a casual one, with Antetokounmpo assuming his usual duties as a locker-room leader amid the Bucks' rough stretch. Maybe this was why nothing stood out to Kuzma in particular.

But one thing's for sure: the pressure is on the Bucks to get it together and convince Antetokounmpo to stay. He'll be a free agent in 2027.

Article Continues Below

Bucks are under pressure

The NBA is a tough business, and putting together a contending team exacts a heavy cost. The Bucks have at least won a title with Antetokounmpo, but in trying to build another championship-level squad around him, they've mortgaged future draft picks, leaving them with a dim future outlook.

Antetokounmpo's loyalty will be put to the test. Many reports indicate a willingness for the Bucks star's eyes to wander, with a particular interest in playing for the New York Knicks reportedly emerging. But the Bucks have some time to pull off a few last-ditch efforts to try and keep their franchise GOAT.