Everyone has kept their eyes on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the moves that he has made over the past few months, as trade buzz has surrounded him since the offseason. For some time, it seems like Antetokounmpo has been linked to the New York Knicks, but it's uncertain if anything could materialize between the two teams.

Some have decided to look outside of that and see some of the things that Antetokounmpo has done in his personal life that could hint at a move. That move was him buying a $14 million, 28-unit residential building at 111 Clarkson Avenue, in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The eight-story apartment building was built in 2018, according to KD Jain of The Sporting News. All of the units in the building are rent-regulated.

That move alone has some thinking that Antetokounmpo could be getting himself prepared to get traded to the Knicks. On the other hand, some know the real reason why Antetokounmpo purchased the building, as it's considered more of an investment property, according to some users of Reddit.

“Exactly, there’s no way he’s commuting from PLG to Westchester for practice. If he bought a place in White Plains I’d be excited,” one user wrote.

“This is a 28-unit apartment complex that he'll rent out for 3,000 a month per unit. By the time he's 40 and retired from the NBA the building will be completely paid off and he'll be turning a million dollars a year in profit,” another user wrote.

“He bought a building, not an apartment lol. It's an investment,” a third user wrote.

Those comments alone should shut down any rumors that Antetokounmpo is already planning his exit from the Bucks and trying to make his way to the Knicks. At the same time, they are one of the teams that he seems to have an interest in, and they have the pieces to make a move for him.