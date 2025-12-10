As the Milwaukee Bucks navigate both Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury absence and growing trade speculation surrounding the two-time MVP, veteran center Myles Turner made clear he has no intention of wavering. Turner reaffirmed his commitment to the team during Tuesday’s practice, emphasizing belief in Milwaukee’s ability to recover despite its uneven start.

Turner spoke with The Athletic’s Eric Nehm following Saturday’s 124–112 loss to the Detroit Pistons, a defeat that extended the Bucks’ struggles as Antetokounmpo remains sidelined with a right calf strain.

“We are only 5 1/2 games away from the third seed, so I don’t think it’s time to panic personally; I think it’s time to be aware,” Turner said. “I think being aware and panicking are two very different things. Just aware that we’re not where we want to be, but we’re also not far away.”

He added:

“With the group we have right now, I think that we’re very capable of making an extra push. But we can talk about it all we want to; it’s a matter of going out there and getting it done.”

Bucks lean on Myles Turner as Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors intensify

Turner has been one of Milwaukee’s most consistent contributors since joining the team this past offseason. Through 25 games, the 29-year-old is averaging 12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals on 43.8 percent shooting, including 39.2 percent from beyond the arc across 28.7 minutes per contest. His defensive versatility and floor spacing have helped stabilize the Bucks as they work to navigate Antetokounmpo’s absence and elevated expectations.

Milwaukee’s challenges extend beyond injuries. The team continues to face external pressure as trade rumors intensify around Antetokounmpo, whose recent social media activity and escalating national discussion have placed the franchise under a heightened spotlight. The Bucks have dropped two straight games and sit at 10–15, holding the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Head coach Doc Rivers underscored the importance of maintaining focus rather than responding emotionally to the team’s early-season turbulence.

“We’re not going to panic here,” Rivers said. “We’re not saying, ‘Oh my God, we need to change our team or anything like that.’ (Reporters) can, we’re not. We’re not at all.”

Milwaukee will attempt to regain momentum on Thursday night when it hosts the Boston Celtics (15–9) at 8:00 p.m. ET. With Antetokounmpo still unavailable and trade speculation continuing to swirl, the Bucks enter a crucial stretch requiring stabilization — something Turner insists remains within reach.