Over the past week, rumors have been swirling around the Milwaukee Bucks and whether or not they may finally trade superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo after months of speculation. While Antetokounmpo has yet to officially demand a trade, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania recently reported that he had met with his agent and the team to discuss next steps.

Recently, Kevin Porter Jr. of the Bucks spoke on the frustration of the rumors constantly hanging over the team.

“This is the last thing I'm going to say on false information. At the end of the day, everyone just needs to wait until Giannis says something because all of this is just he say, she say and I guarantee when we start winning and we go 8-0, 9-0, you won't see nothing about the Bucks,” said Porter Jr., per Eric Nehm of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

“You won't see, ‘Oh, the Bucks are 8-0, 9-0, they're flourishing and Giannis is…' We're not going to see any of that positive news, so at least for me, this is the last time I'm going to answer anything false.”

Article Continues Below

The reason the Bucks won't be seeing reports about their success is that there hasn't been any to report on lately, as the team has recently freefallen down the Eastern Conference standings, both with and without Antetokounmpo in the lineup.

Currently, the superstar is sidelined with a calf strain that he suffered ironically the same day that Charania's report broke, and there is some concern about how much Antetokounmpo's durability issues over the last few years may negatively affect what the Bucks can get back for him on the trade market.

In any case, the Bucks will next take the floor on Thursday evening at home against the Boston Celtics. That game is set to tip off at 8:00 pm ET from Milwaukee.