With Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks in question, there will be many teams looking to try and acquire him. One team that continues to get brought up is the Golden State Warriors, but the thing some are wondering is who they would trade to get him. Draymond Green's name has been rumored over the past week, but it doesn't look like that will happen, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

“I don’t know how many times we have to say it, but the Warriors WILL NOT be trading Draymond Green. As we’ve reported, it would take Green, Kerr, and Curry all signing off on such a move, and Green himself would need to be the one to say he wanted to be traded,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Green's name came up earlier in the week in a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“The Warriors have likewise been reluctant to consider win-now, all-in moves that would require them to trade away Draymond Green, but Antetokounmpo in all likelihood would change that equation for Golden State's brass,” Fischer wrote. “That's been a theme here, hasn't it? So many front offices have been resistant to make certain players or picks available. But Antetokounmpo is so dominant, so transcendent, that his availability has the power to change the calculus of damn near every front office around the league.”

He then doubled down days later, saying the only player the Warriors would be willing to move Green for would be Antetokounmpo.

It makes sense that the Warriors would only make a deal in that scenario, but there also has to be another thing to consider: would Antetokounmpo sign an extension with the team?

That should be the question that every team that wants him should be asking, and the Warriors would probably be more willing to stick with their core group.