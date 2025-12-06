The Milwaukee Bucks have had their struggles this season, and they are currently 10-14 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings following their 116-101 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. To make matters worse, the Bucks lost AJ Green due to a shoulder injury, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the game, as per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

AJ Green suffered the shoulder injury late in the second quarter of the Bucks’ loss to the 76ers. He attempted to navigate a screen set by 76ers big man Andre Drummond. He stayed in the game briefly, but was ultimately taken to the locker room and he did not return.

The Bucks have the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons. A final injury update for Green likely wont’ come until right before the game.

Amid the Bucks’ struggles, Green has been one of the bright spots for the team. He moved into the starting lineup this season, and coming into Friday’s game he had started all 23 games he had appeared in at a little over 29 minutes per game.

Green was averaging a career-high 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 49.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 79.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His rebounds, assists, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage are all career-highs.

Green undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, and originally signed a two-way contract with the Bucks for the 2022-23 season. His contract was converted to a standard deal following a solid rookie year. This past offseason, the Bucks agreed to a contract extension with Green for four years and worth around $45 million.