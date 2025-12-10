Over the past week or so, Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors have only seemed to grow louder and louder with each passing day and each passing loss for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are currently languishing in 10th in the East with a 10-15 record, and with Antetokounmpo nursing a calf injury that has him out for the next few weeks at minimum, wholesale changes may soon come for a Bucks side that is severely lacking in good draft assets to take advantage of a poor season.

With Antetokounmpo set to enter free agency in 2027, there is pressure for the Bucks to put together a roster around him that can compete for a title. But with their decision to waive and stretch Damian Lillard to bring in Myles Turner, as well as their choice to trade Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma, the Bucks' future is looking so bleak.

Nonetheless, Antetokounmpo, as per Chris Haynes, reportedly addressed his teammates, telling them that he's still there with them on the Bucks and that he simply wants the team to go through the process of getting better together.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed some of his teammates recently to stress the importance of focusing on basketball… I was told that his point was that he's here… wanting to get better,” Haynes said on NBA TV.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks stint may be coming to an end

Antetokounmpo seems to be the kind of franchise cornerstone that sticks to one team for the rest of his career. But the Bucks' outlook isn't looking so hot at the moment. While someone like Kobe Bryant, a one-team superstar, did weather three seasons of middling play, the Los Angeles Lakers did manage to put together a contending roster by snagging Pau Gasol in a steal of a trade.

It's not quite clear if the Bucks can do the same. The new CBA makes things so much more difficult. And that makes it look as though Giannis' time with the team is coming to an end.