The Milwaukee Bucks found themselves in the middle of some drama after their game against the Sacramento Kings. It all started when Giannis Antetokounmpo was shoved by Trey Lyles in the final seconds of the game. Brook Lopez retaliated at the Kings forward, and a brawl ensued. Both Lopez and Lyles were ejected, and fines are surely coming for both players. After the game, Giannis pledged that he’ll take Brook Lopez’ fine, per Jim Owczarski.

“Definitely going to pay for his techs,” Antetokounmpo said. “Going to, what you call it, reimburse him. I already told him. But I just appreciate people having my back because at the end of the day, as much as you want to get into people’s face and kind of stand up for yourself, it’s something that I try not to do as much.”

Lopez’s anger was visible throughout the entire fight with Lyles. It was evident that the Bucks center did not take lightly to the Kings forward’s shove of his teammate. Lopez had to be held back by multiple staffers, and reiterated to Giannis that he indeed got his back after the game.

“Got your back! I’m not gonna let him do that sh*t to you!” Giannis Antetokounmpo should appreciate Brook Lopez like a national treasure 🥹 pic.twitter.com/VBlKM0zshl — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) March 14, 2023

The Bucks ended up winning their contest against the white-hot Sacramento Kings. This was Giannis’ first game back from injury since he hurt his hand just before the All-Star break. Antetokounmpo sure seemed like he missed playing ball, as he put on a show for the fans in the Kings’ arena. He had 46 huge points and was a nuisance for Sacramento all game long.

The win keeps the Bucks comfortably on top of the Eastern Conference. Barring another injury to their key players, Milwaukee seems ready to make it all the way to the Finals. Will they be able to add another ring to their trophy case?