Things got heated between the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings at the end of Monday night’s game, after Trey Lyles gave Giannis Antetokounmpo what Brook Lopez called, a “cheap” shot.

“I thought what that guy did to Giannis was cheap,” Lopez told Mark Haynes of Sideline Sources afterwards. “He didn’t need to do any of that stuff. He stepped up to Giannis a little bit as he walked off and I didn’t like that. I had my guy’s back like I would have any of my teammates.”

It certainly did seem like Lyles had no need to try to steal the ball from Antetokounmpo while down eight points with the seconds ticking off the clock. Regardless, Lopez was there to support his teammate, leading to the altercation which resulted in both Brook Lopez and Trey Lyles getting ejected with 15.4 seconds left in the contest.

“It was a really fun environment to play in,” Lopez also said about the game. “Sacramento always has great fans, great team this year. You get the cowbells and everything like that and all stuff I remember. It was a really fun atmosphere.”

Lopez scored 23 for the Bucks, but it was Giannis Antetokounmpo who stole the show, scoring 46 of his own and adding 12 rebounds as the Bucks beat the Kings 133-124.

“It’s unfortunate,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said about the Lopez-Lyles altercation after the game. “I think it was a great game. I was so impressed by Sacramento and the way they play. I’m not going to say anything about what did or didn’t happen.”

Lopez and the Bucks are in action next on Tuesday night in the second leg of a back-to-back, when they head to the Footprint Center to play Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in the finale of a three-game road trip.

The NBA-leading Bucks are on the verge of becoming the first team in the league to clinch a playoff berth this season.