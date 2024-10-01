Despite already achieving a plethora of accolades in his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking forward to his 12th NBA season. He went on X (formerly Twitter) to upload a photo of himself flexing both arms with the caption reading: “Year 12! Let’s get it!”

Fans on social media are buzzing after Antetokounmpo reminded everyone that he's been in the league for more than a decade. Some fans are hyped for a potential title run this coming season. Others were in shock at how fast time flew. Then some commended Giannis for maintaining a great shape throughout the years.

Here's what some fans had to say on social media:

“This might be our last serious run. Let’s get the job done this season 🙌🔥” – @thenamesvinny

“12 years already!? Dude looks like he got drafted last year 👀🙌🏽” – @xbigkoolaidx

“get 'em .. remind nba fans why you the best in the league thoo bruhh ..” – @slimfalyfe

“Same age as you Giannis, been such a pleasure watching you grow as man through the years, thank you for everything and the amazing memories 🙏🏼” – @swurves_X

“That’s that married smile ☝🏽🔥 let’s get the dub this year!! Go Bucks 🦌🦌” – @karlygo42976746

“Love watching you grow as a player and man over these years!” – @Soccer_3_Mom

“Incoming MVP🏆 and dare I say finals MVP too?😏😏” – @NateBerrysp6

“Crazy you gonna have a 15 year prime minimum” – @jretm

Predicting Giannis Antetokounmpo's 12th NBA season

It's crazy to think that Giannis Antetokounmpo is already about to enter his 12th NBA season. Most players who reach that point in their careers begin to slow down a bit. Fortunately for Giannis, he was one of the select few players blessed with good athletic genetics. One could even argue that he's on the path to becoming the next LeBron James in terms of maintaining his dominance in the league.

To be fair though, Antetokounmpo is still in his prime and is relatively young. The “Greek Freak” is only turning 30 this coming December and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Looking at his numbers last season, he put up insane figures worthy enough for another MVP award if Nikola Jokic didn't win it. Giannis shot a career-high 61.1% from the field and averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Given his performance last season, it seems likely that he could either replicate or achieve similar numbers in year 12. To this day, Antetokounmpo is a force to be reckoned with, which means that he can still easily dominate games on a nightly basis.