The Milwaukee Bucks got off to an inauspicious start to the 2023 NBA playoffs. They lost Game 1 of their first-round series to the Miami Heat and Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a scary back injury. As his status for Game 2 remains in question, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez have to band together to keep Jimmy Butler and the Heat in check.

Holiday knows that Butler is difficult to slow down, according to Ben Steele of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Bucks star commented on how often he draws fouls and plays aggressively and smartly.

“Very elusive and very smart player,” Holiday said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Brings the aggression to you. Sometimes it’s hard to navigate because you would think that the defender is the one initiating contact but a lot of times it’s him…So I think that puts the ref in a position to call it a certain way. Jimmy is Jimmy. He’s going to be aggressive. A lot of midrange. A lot of free throws. One thing that we need to cut out is the free-throw line.”

Butler dominated the Bucks to the tune of 35 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and three assists while shooting 15-27 from the field and 5-8 from the foul line. The Heat star is notorious for his crafty, stingy play style in the games that matter most. The way he rises up to the occasion is the biggest reason why Miami is even in the 2023 postseason to begin with.

Antetokounmpo’s X-rays came back clean after he took a hard fall on a drive to the hoop where Kevin Love attempted to take a charge. The Bucks will hope that he can come back as soon as possible. In the meantime, they will have to make adjustments to Butler ahead of Wednesday’s Game 2.