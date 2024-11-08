After head coach Doc Rivers tinkered with his starting lineup before snapping a six-game losing streak in a 123-100 win against the Utah Jazz, the Milwaukee Bucks are one step closer to having this starting shooting guard back. Bucks veteran Khris Middleton's latest injury update is concerning, per ClutchPoint's Brett Siegel.

“For those of you who are looking for a Khris Middleton update: he has been working hard behind the scenes to get up to a level where he is pain-free, league sources told ClutchPoints. Middleton is still dealing with discomfort from his offseason ankle surgeries, which has prolonged his absence to begin the year,” Siegel reported. “Initially expected to be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season, there is now hope that the Bucks All-Star will be able to make his season debut sometime around Thanksgiving, but there is truly no timetable in Milwaukee because this is now a pain-tolerance issue.

“He won't return until he has practiced 5-on-5 for days, which Middleton has not done at all to this point,” Siegel concluded.

After undergoing more than one ankle surgery, many anticipated Middleton to be closer to having a return date. The notion that he's still in pain two weeks into the regular season after being sidelined since earlier this year makes many wonder what's possibly next for the 2021 Bucks champion guard.

Rivers inserting Andre Jackson Jr. against the Jazz was a success but said he wouldn't commit to it long-term. Bucks guard Khris Middelton, the three-time All-Star is sorely missed and when Rivers delivers updates on him, there rather vague without a concrete date set in stone.

“We’re not worried about the games with (getting Middleton) the 5-on-5,” Rivers said, per The Athletic's Eric Nehm. “Tomorrow, I know, is a game day, and we’re going to do 3-on-3 with Khris live. And players will be involved in that, so that’s not our concern.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo drops truth bomb on Bucks' lineup change

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was a fan of Doc Rivers' decision to give Bucks' second-year guard Andre Jackson Jr. the nod in his starting lineup, and the second-round pick didn't dissapoint.

Antetokounmpo commended Jackson Jr.'s performance.

“He brings energy,” Antetokounmpo said. “He plays his ass off, guards the best player. We play faster. He was incredible today. We definitely need that. We need that spark. We need to play with that energy.”

Jackson Jr. finished with seven points, four assists, and four steals as the Bucks snapped a six-game losing streak.