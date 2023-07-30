The summertime is always a fun time for NBA fans who have local pro-am leagues in their area. Among the most popular are the Drew League in Los Angeles, AEBL in Atlanta and the Miami Pro League in Miami. The NBA itself has even partnered with a few of these pro-ams to stream them live on the NBA app. NBA stars and role players alike take part in these league with Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving being one of the most recent. Tha Crawsover in Seattle is the only one of these pro-am leagues that's run by a former NBA player in Jamal Crawford. Each summer Crawford's league features some of the top NBA players with ties to the Seattle area. Milwaukee Bucks young wing MarJon Beauchamp stopped by this weekend and went off for 83 points.

MARJON BEAUCHAMP JUST BROKE THE CRAWSOVER PRO-AM RECORD WITH 83 POINTS 🤯pic.twitter.com/sRVgYfy0ao — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 30, 2023

MarJon Beauchamp's 83 points was a scoring record at Tha Crawsover. He had 40 points by halftime which means he scored another 40 in the second half. Beauchamp is coming off a strong showing at Summer League in Las Vegas and so it's reasonable to believe that he could build off these offseason performances and take a huge leap in his second season with the Bucks.

This past season as a rookie, Beauchamp averaged 5.1 points per game and 2.2 rebounds with splits of 39.5 percent shooting from the field, 33.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He played in 52 games, including 11 starts at a little over 13 minutes per game. MarJon Beauchamp also saw time with the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks G League affiliate.