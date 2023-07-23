It sure looks like Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is pretty happy with how his Drew League debut turned out.

Irving played for the first time in his career in the popular pro am league on Saturday, and he definitely impressed everyone with an incredible showing. In fact, the Mavs star even set a record that no NBA player has ever done before in the competition.

The 31-year-old Irving dropped 20 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for Nationwide Souljas against Cal Supreme. In doing so, he became the first NBA player to record a triple-double in the Drew League.

Kyrie Irving became the first NBA player to drop a triple double in a Drew League game 🔥 20 points

13 rebounds

11 assists (via @DrewLeague / IG) pic.twitter.com/VoDbMkQaNR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 22, 2023

After his performance, Kyrie Irving took to Twitter to share his thoughts about his memorable performance. And based on his tweet, it's safe to say he's ecstatic to have finally played in the Drew League and to put on a show for the passionate fans in attendance.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Uncle Drew @ the Drew. Hélà

🤞🏾♾🪶🪶🪶🪶🪶🪶 https://t.co/ADA6U80XLs — Chief Hélà 🤞🏾 (@KyrieIrving) July 22, 2023

Mavs fans are certainly as hyped as Irving right now after that Drew League display. Irving just signed a $126 million deal this offseason to stay in Dallas for the next three years. Sure enough, hopes are high that he can provide some much-needed help for Luka Doncic to elevate the team to title contention.

Dallas struggled mightily after trading for Irving at the 2022-23 trade deadline. But there are expectations that his partnership with Doncic will yield different results come the 2023-24 season considering that the two will finally be able to develop their chemistry in training camp.

Based on what Irving showed in the Drew League, there is definitely a reason to be optimistic about his future with the Mavs.