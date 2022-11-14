Published November 14, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the NBA right now. The Milwaukee Bucks forward is one of the most dominant forces in the league today, thanks to the effort he’s put in over the years. He knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a terrifying presence in the league.

Despite his talents, though, Giannis knows when a player can truly be a threat to the league. That was apparent when Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about much-hyped draft prospect Victor Wembenyama. The Bucks star warned Serge Ibaka (and effectively the rest of the league) that this guy is going to be a problem.

After flying under the radar for most of his life, Victor Wembenyama has now become a household name for NBA fans. Watching his game, it’s easy to see why. He has the size of Rudy Gobert, but he moves as fluidly as Kevin Durant… and shoots like him too! It’s no wonder Antetokounmpo is impressed by the young French phenom.

In some ways, Giannis Antetokounmpo paved the way for players like Victor Wembenyama to flourish in the league. The 6’11 Bucks star set a precedent for taller, dominant ball handlers. One could probably say that Giannis was the prototype for a player like Wembenyama, who has elite ball-handling skills for his size.

A pairing of Antetokounmpo and Wembenyama with the Bucks would truly be a terrifying prospect. Thankfully, that’s unlikely to happen anytime soon, with Milwaukee chasing championships instead of lottery positioning. Imagine the chaos, though, of this pairing on the same team.