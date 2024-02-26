The Milwaukee Bucks went into Philadelphia Sunday for a meeting with the 76ers, and the visitors trounced their hosts by a 119-98 margin. There was great relief and overall joy in the Milwaukee locker room, and Patrick Beverley contributed 3 points while playing 15 minutes to the effort.
Beverley was a member of the 76ers for 47 games this season before he was traded to Milwaukee earlier this month. He passed along a savage tweet to his former team. He sarcastically thanked the 76ers “for everything.”
While Patrick Beverley was just a bit player in the blowout win, the Bucks jumped on the Sixers early. They led by 14 points after one quarter and built a 21-point advantage at halftime.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks after scoring 30 points and Damian Lillard added 24 points in the triumph.
The game also marked the return of Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers to Philadelphia. Rivers was fired by the Sixers at the end of last season after coaching the team from 2020 through 2023.
“It was awesome,” Rivers said upon returning to Philadelphia. “I had three good years here, and I’m not talking about basketball, I’m talking about life. I enjoyed my stay here and i have made friends for life. The fans were good, too.”
The Bucks are in third place in the NBA's Eastern Conference with a 37-21 record. They are 8.5 games behind the first-place Boston Celtics but just one-half game behind the second-place Cleveland Cavaliers.
Rivers is hoping the Bucks will be playing at a consistently high level by the time the NBA playoffs get underway in April.