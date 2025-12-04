Trade speculation surrounding Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo intensified Thursday as multiple teams across the league began circling Dec. 15 as a potential pivot point for formal trade discussions. The date marks when players who signed contracts this past offseason become eligible to be moved, opening the door for a wider range of possible trade packages.

According to ESPN’s Jamal Collier, several front offices are preparing to evaluate and assemble scenarios centered on Antetokounmpo, monitoring the Bucks closely as the franchise navigates uncertainty both on and off the court. Collier’s report, part of a joint insider roundup published Thursday, indicated internal optimism in Milwaukee that the team could stabilize once Antetokounmpo and Kevin Porter Jr. return to full health.

“Sources within the organization told ESPN on Wednesday they were hopeful that when Antetokounmpo and Kevin Porter Jr. are healthy, the Bucks could start playing better in the coming weeks. And they saw some proof of that when Milwaukee rallied for a victory behind 26 points from Porter with Antetokounmpo sidelined.

“I think [Giannis] will be proud of us that we were able to come back and finish the game, get a win,” Porter said after the contest.”

Trade speculation builds as Bucks falter and Giannis Antetokounmpo goes cryptic

Collier reported that rival teams remain unconvinced the Bucks can regain steady footing. The combination of injuries, uneven play and a 10–13 record has placed Milwaukee near the bottom of the Eastern Conference’s early standings, prompting front offices to prepare for possible availability.

“Still, the rest of the league will be monitoring Milwaukee closely. Sources from several teams told ESPN they were meeting soon to discuss a potential trade package for Antetokounmpo, targeting Dec. 15, when players across the league who signed this past offseason can be moved.

“One thing to keep in mind is that Antetokounmpo is eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million extension with Milwaukee or a team he is traded to starting on Oct. 1, 2026. A team trading for Antetokounmpo will need to have confidence that an extension is likely to happen before giving up significant players or draft picks. If there is no extension, Antetokounmpo will likely become a free agent in the 2027 offseason.”

The increased activity arrives alongside Antetokounmpo’s recent and widely discussed social media decision. The two-time MVP removed numerous posts from both Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, with his X account showing no recent activity and his Instagram profile noticeably trimmed. The move drew widespread attention across the league and fueled speculation that his online activity may signal deeper frustration.

Antetokounmpo’s absence heightens uncertainty around Bucks’ outlook

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst added further drama earlier in the week when he claimed the Bucks initiated exploratory contact with the New York Knicks regarding a potential Antetokounmpo trade. The remark added to the mounting swirl of discussion around Milwaukee’s franchise cornerstone and the organization’s long-term outlook.

Meanwhile, the Bucks face a more immediate setback. Antetokounmpo is expected to be sidelined for approximately two to four weeks after suffering a right calf strain during Wednesday’s 113–109 win over the Detroit Pistons. The injury occurred early in the contest, limiting him to two points, one rebound and one assist in just three minutes of play.

Shams Charania reported the update Thursday morning on X.

“Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be sidelined for approximately 2 to 4 weeks with a right calf strain, sources tell ESPN.”

Despite the injury, Antetokounmpo has delivered elite production throughout the season, averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 63.9 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from three across 17 appearances.

Milwaukee, now 10–13 and holding the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, will prepare for its next test against the Philadelphia 76ers (11–9) on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. The team must now navigate both a challenging schedule and the heightened trade noise surrounding its most important player while awaiting Antetokounmpo’s return.