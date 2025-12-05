Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be tired of losing already, and there's a chance that he could officially request a trade in the coming weeks. To make things even more interesting, he's expected to be out for at least two to four weeks with a calf strain, which means the Milwaukee Bucks have a chance at losing even more games throughout that period.

This is setting up for Antetokounmpo possibly being on a new team this season, and there will be some interested teams looking to trade for a caliber player like himself. One of those teams could be the Golden State Warriors, who have always been infatuated with the idea of having Antetokounmpo; they just didn't want to trade certain players.

At this point, they could be more lenient, and Draymond Green could be in the package, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“The Warriors have likewise been reluctant to consider win-now, all-in moves that would require them to trade away Draymond Green, but Antetokounmpo in all likelihood would change that equation for Golden State's brass,” Fischer wrote. “That's been a theme here, hasn't it? So many front offices have been resistant to make certain players or picks available. But Antetokounmpo is so dominant, so transcendent, that his availability has the power to change the calculus of damn near every front office around the league.”

Everyone knows that Green is the heart and soul of the Warriors, but there's no question that Antetokounmpo is a major upgrade over him. If the Warriors want their best chance to win with Stephen Curry in his final years, getting a talent like him would be big.

The only thing is that the Bucks will have to like any trade, and it's hard to see them accepting any package from the Warriors unless maybe a player like Jimmy Butler is attached. Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski may not get a deal done.