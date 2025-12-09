The Los Angeles Chargers took down the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in stunning fashion. In a game that the Eagles were favored to win in LA, the Bolts stormed back down three points late to force overtime, and ultimately win after Jalen Hurts committed his 5th turnover of the contest.

Justin Herbert ended the game with two turnovers himself while being sacked seven times, as both defenses showed up in a major way. However, Herbert was able to overcome his fractured left hand by stiff-arming defenders and leading the Bolts in rushing yards with 66.

Herbert just completed his 19th come-from-behind victory in the 4th quarter and overtime since his debut. Since 2020, the star quarterback has more comeback wins than anyone except for Patrick Mahomes, who has 20.

It is very interesting how NFL fans and the media don't give Herbert enough credit for what he does. He is an extremely talented signal caller who plays with more heart than a majority of players in the league. He played one week after fracturing his hand, and about 95% of the league would not have even considered suiting up. The Chargers' quarterback is a different breed.

The Chargers are now 9-4 on the season and still have a chance to win the AFC West division. The Bolts will need some help from other teams to potentially defeat the Denver Broncos before their highly anticipated Week 18 matchup. If the Chargers trail the Broncos by only one game ahead of Week 18, and LA were to win, then the Chargers would win the division and lock up a home-field playoff game.

LA will take on Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday for another massive AFC game. Both teams need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. If the Chiefs do lose, then their season will likely be over.