Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors are red hot in the NBA right now, with the Milwaukee Bucks owning a 10-13 record through the first quarter of the 2025-26 season. There is a ton of speculation surrounding the organization's potential move before the February 5 deadline. With the buzz growing louder each day, it appears ESPN believes the Atlanta Hawks are the best team to possibly land Antetokounmpo.

In an ESPN article where several NBA Insiders shared speculative trade offers from numerous teams around the league, Bobby Marks claims that the Hawks can offer the Bucks the best deal. The trade that ESPN's Kevin Pelton suggests is that Atlanta gives up Trae Young and Zaccharie Risacher, along with four first-round picks that range from 2026 through 2031 or 2032.

Marks believes that the deal would be the most beneficial for the Bucks because they would not only be selling the 30-year-old forward at a premium, but what Milwaukee gets back in return is star power and future draft picks to help get younger over the course of six to seven years while remaining competitive in the Eastern Conference.

“The thinking in Milwaukee should be how to get two bites of the apple: players on controllable contracts that can help now and first-round picks to rebuild draft selections,” explained Marks. “There is no incentive for the Bucks to enter a full-scale rebuild. Therefore, what Atlanta could offer — Young, Risacher, and four first-rounders — would be too much to pass up.

Article Continues Below

“The Hawks deal has tremendous appeal because the Pelicans' first-round pick in June could easily end up at No. 1. Combined with their own, the Bucks would likely have two first-rounders in the lottery. The Bucks would also get three additional firsts in future years.”

Nothing is set in stone just yet, but that could be a compelling deal that could be too much for Milwaukee to say “no” to. Despite the rumors, though, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers claims that Giannis Antetokounmpo has not asked for a trade, despite the reports from ESPN's Shams Charania.

We'll have to wait and see how it plays out. Until then, the Bucks will focus on their next matchup, which takes place on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.