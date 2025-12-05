Seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing a different jersey aside from the Milwaukee Bucks would be surreal. But with trade rumors once again resurfacing around Antetokounmpo, there's a strong possibility of that being a reality.

There have been numerous whispers around the league that Antetokounmpo wants to join a different team. The Bucks' middling record this season doesn't help, although they have been affected by multiple injuries.

Amid the latest saga, the San Antonio Spurs are one of the teams to monitor. It's not the first time that Antetokounmpo has been linked to the Spurs despite already having a cornerstone in Victor Wembanyama.

Spurs Trade Proposal to Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Spurs are in a new chapter following the retirement of Gregg Popovich as coach. The road is open to build a new legacy. They have been playing well this season despite Wembanyama being sidelined anew due to a calf strain.

The bright future in San Antonio could be enticing for the 30-year-old Antetokounmpo. Safe to assume, the Spurs must feel the same way about the do-it-all forward if he becomes available.

The Spurs could offer a package of Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and a first-round pick either in 2026 or 2027 in exchange for Antetokounmpo.

It's very difficult to part ways with Castle. The reigning Rookie of the Year hasn't even scratched the surface at 21 years old. But it's also extremely hard to pass up the chance to get Antetokounmpo, who's still in his prime. It's a classic win-now versus future-building scenario for the Spurs. But simply put, they will have to give up something big to get a player like “The Greek Freak,” and Castle is their best asset.

Consider this argument: There might not be another player ever like Antetokounmpo, while there are many youngsters who could play like Castle.

The Spurs could offer De'Aaron Fox instead of Castle, but it's highly doubtful that the Bucks would want a 27-year-old guard with an expensive contract of over $37 million in five years.

Article Continues Below

As for the other trade pieces, Vassell has largely underwhelmed for the Spurs, although he has had his moments. The same could be said for Sochan, who has seen his playing time dwindle this season. Both of them could see plenty of opportunities with the Bucks.

Possible Duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama

Just writing that previous phrase is already a scary thought. Imagine Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama both patrolling the paint with their ridiculous length and imposing height. Good luck scoring on the Spurs.

Imagine a starting lineup of Wembanyama, Antetokounmpo, Fox, Dylan Harper, and Julian Champagnie. They will have all the bases covered on both ends. A big-to-big scheme with Wembanyama and Antetokounmpo would be nearly unstoppable.

The chemistry between the All-Star big men won't presumably be much of an issue, especially since they're almost kindred spirits. Two guys who came from athletic families and grew up in Europe. While their childhoods were different economically, they both worked hard to make it to the NBA.

Moreover, Wembanyama and Antetokounmpo know the pressures and responsibilities that come with being the foundation of an organization. It's a shared experience not many teammates have.

The Spurs haven't been to the playoffs since 2019, but they have a strong chance to end the drought this season. If they manage to acquire Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama stays healthy, a return to the NBA Finals would not be far-fetched.