The Atlanta Hawks suddenly hold one of the NBA’s most valuable potential trade chips in any hypothetical Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. League insiders are watching closely. Per Jake Fischer, Atlanta owns the most favorable of Milwaukee’s or New Orleans’ 2026 first-round picks due to last June’s Derik Queen trade.

It's a selection currently projected near the top of a star-studded draft class including AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cam Boozer. With the Pelicans sinking toward the bottom of the standings, the pick’s value has skyrocketed.

Fischer also posits that if the Bucks ever pivot into a post-Giannis scenario, they could covet a package featuring Trae Young and that premium pick. Now that's a deal that would give Milwaukee both an All-NBA-caliber guard and a chance at a ‘generational' 2026 prospect. Sure, the Hawks insist they won’t move the pick under normal circumstances. However, speculation suggests they would at least listen if Giannis signaled extension willingness and Atlanta could keep its emerging core intact.

The Bucks’ rocky 2025-26 campaign has only fueled the rumor mill. Milwaukee sits at 10-13. They are dragged down by defensive inconsistency, limited secondary playmaking, and injuries despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dominant start. The two-time MVP is averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. Even several explosive 35- and 40-point performances haven’t been enough to lift the Bucks out of their early-season slump. This has prompted increasing questions about the franchise’s long-term direction.

Young, meanwhile, has had a disjointed season due to injury. He has appeared in only a handful of games but still flashes elite playmaking. His absence has positioned him at the center of ongoing trade speculation. That makes the Hawks one of the league’s most intriguing wild cards as the rumor mill spins toward 2026.