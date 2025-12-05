The Milwaukee Bucks spent the summer tightening their future around Giannis Antetokounmpo, but new reports suggest a dramatic twist behind the scenes. As per the Stein Line, League insiders now say Giannis believed a move was closer than anyone realized, even telling a teammate that a trade to the New York Knicks nearly happened. The idea of Giannis leaving the Bucks core shook fans months ago, but this revelation adds a sharper edge to an already tense offseason.

The Bucks fought to stabilize the roster. The Knicks pushed to test the boundaries of what was possible. And somewhere in the middle, a superstar wondered if his world was about to shift. You can almost picture the quiet moments in practice — one teammate hearing a truth that could have changed everything.

More details of this story to follow.